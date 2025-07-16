Another NRL assistant coach has reportedly been linked to the vacant Castleford Tigers head coaching role, as the club seeks to secure an individual with experience coaching in the NRL.

After reports emerged that St George Illawarra Dragons assistant coach Ryan Carr was the leading candidate for the Castleford Tigers head coaching role, it is understood that Blake Green has also applied for the vacant job, per All Out Rugby League.

This comes after he previously appeared as a surprising bolter to succeed Brad Arthur as the head coach of the Parramatta Eels, before the job ultimately went to Jason Ryles.

Working at the Newcastle Knights as an assistant under Adam O'Brien, Green moved into a coaching role at the club after hanging up the boots on his playing career in 2021.

Known as a journeyman during his playing days, Green had stints with the Eels, Sharks, Bulldogs, Storm, Sea Eagles, Warriors, and Knights throughout his 181-game career, spanning from 2007 to 2021.

"A development coach that's got experience in the NRL," Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester said via the publication.

"I want somebody that's pretty new and pretty fresh with an attacking style of rugby.

"We've got some exciting players and we've signed some exciting players for 2026, so an attack-minded coach.

"I suppose somebody that's going build and develop us, and make the individuals better."