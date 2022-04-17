In spite of suggestions just seven days ago that he had turned down the Wests Tigers' advances to remain in the Shire, the noise surrounding Briton Nikora's future has, once again, become amplified.

While reports on April 10 of this year claimed that the Kiwi-born forward had rejected Wests' contractual advances, fresh comments from Nikora on Sunday have left the door ajar.

Currently in the final year of his deal at Shark Park, the Mount Maunganui product who forged his ties to Cronulla as a 17-year-old in 2014 has claimed the time is right to cash in on his skillset.

And with Nikora's original deal with the Sharks netting him only $5000 and a young family to cater to, the choice to shop his wares is one that can be understood.

“I love the Sharks,” Nikora said.

“And, of course, I would love to stay here. But I also have to think about what is best for myself and my family at this stage of my career. I have to consider what is out there. I really just want to stay out of all this and concentrate on my football.”

Although willing to profess his love for the Craig Fitzgibbon-led club, Nikora's comments to The Daily Telegraph come in the wake of revelations that he had in fact rejected a secondary deal from the Sharks as well.

Though a recharged offer from the Tigers is still yet to arise, the Kiwi international stated that his professional relationship with Michael McGuire could act as a lure to reel him to Concord.

“I know 'Madge' from the Kiwis and he is a good fella and a good coach,” he added.

“I have a few things to weigh up but as I said, no decisions have been made and my manager will sort it out.”

Nikora also alleviated any fears that he would miss a second successive week due to health and safety protocols after contracting Covid during the week, claiming “I will be out of isolation on Monday".

Should the 24-year-old prove fit to return to first-grade, it would make a welcome piece of news for Fitzgibbon following the commission of proper pairing Dale Finucane (concussion) and Braden Hamlin-Uele (pectoral tear).

The Sharks will host Manly in Round 7 on Thursday night, with the visitors likely to be without Sean Keppie and Josh Aloiai following a pair of collision-based injuries sustained against the Titans.