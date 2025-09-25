The Brisbane Broncos have continued to raid The Dolphins junior ranks with the signing of a familiar last name that is synonymous with the Red Hill-based club.

After acquiring Michael Waqa earlier in the season and linked with a move to bring in Aublix Tawha, the Broncos have now signed forward Nate Berrigan from The Dolphins academy system.

A member of the Redcliffe Dolphins side that made the Under-18s Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final, Berrigan has an extremely high work ethic and was named in Queensland's Under-15s team in 2022.

Able to play a number of positions including in the centres, back-row and at lock, the Redcliffe State High School graduate will be looking to further his development in the coming seasons.

The move to the Broncos will see him hopefully follow in his father's and uncle's footsteps in the future, playing for the side's first-grade team.

His father, Barry Berrigan, featured in 32 matches for Brisbane between 2003 and 2005, as well as 24 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, his uncle Shaun Berrigan appeared in 186 matches for the Broncos, during which he won two premierships with the club in 2000 and 2006, and represented Queensland and Australia throughout his career.