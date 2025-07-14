Newcastle Knights veteran duo tabled contract extensions for 2026

The Newcastle Knights have reportedly tabled a new contract extension to two of their most experienced players on their roster in an attempt to keep them on their books for the 2026 NRL season.

Over the past 12 months, the Newcastle Knights have decided to rebuild their roster, offloading several players, including Daniel Saifiti and Jayden Brailey, while making several new signings, headlined by the arrival of New Zealand international Dylan Brown next season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Knights have now tabled one-year extensions to duo Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell as they look to extend their tenures for an extra season.

A 14-time Australian and 16-time NSW Blues representative, Frizell has been a mainstay of the Knights' forward pack since arriving from the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2021.

An established NRL forward with over 260 matches to his name, he recently appeared on the radar of several rival teams as someone who could be used to help develop and mentor younger talent that is coming through the ranks.

On the other hand, Gagai has been on the cusp of agreeing to a new contract with the Knights ever since he played in his 300-milestone match.

The 2017 Wally Lewis Medallist, Gagai, has had two stints with the Knights (between 2012-17 and 2022-present) as well as playing for the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Away from the NRL field, the 34-year-old has featured 23 times for the QLD Maroons, seven times for Australia and played for both the Indigenous and Maori All Stars.

"Until I feel like I lose the passion or I can't keep up, but I still feel there's another few years," he said via The Newcastle Herald.

"But my biggest focus is this year...yeah, it's my 300th, but this is an important game because we need to get our season back on track.

"I was fortunate enough to be under the likes of Darren Lockyer and those types of players when I first came through the Broncos. I got to experience Origin in 2015 and hang around the likes of Cameron Smith.

"So I've been very fortunate in my career, and anything that I can pass on to the young boys, I do. But my biggest advice is just be yourself and play footy."