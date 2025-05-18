Although he has a mutual option in his contract to remain at the Newcastle Knights for next season, Tyson Frizell's tenure at the club may come to an end after reportedly appearing on the radar of several rival teams.

A 14-time Australian and 16-time NSW Blues representative, Frizell has been a mainstay of the Knights' forward pack since arriving from the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2021

Agreeing to re-sign with the Knights at the end of last year, the forward has a mutual option in his contract for 2026 which needs to be exercised by the June 30 deadline - along with centre Dane Gagai.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if this clause is not taken up by the Knights, he will be able to speak and negotiate with rival teams, effective immediately.

With this being a possibility and the back-rower's future clouded in uncertainty, Frizell has appeared on the radar of several rival teams in the NRL, per The Daily Telegraph.

An established NRL forward with over 260 matches to his name, Frizell can not only provide experience and skill but also be used to help develop younger talent that is coming through the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of boys are a lot fitter these days," he said after inking his most recent deal in November.

"Coming into training and getting amongst it, there's quite a standard at the moment that probably wasn't there ... when I first started.

"Just with times and the way boys are coming back into pre-season in quite good nick. It keeps you on your toes, and it's good to see."