The Newcastle Knights have reportedly made a new signing that will increase their middle forward stocks for the next three seasons.

Although they have made the NRL Finals in back-to-back years, the Knights have been in the middle of a roster shake-up over the last 18 months as they prepare to rebuild their roster whilst remaining under the salary cap.

Leo Thompson (Bulldogs), Jayden Brailey (Raiders) and Kai Pearce-Paul (Tigers) are just three players who will depart the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, they have made the big signing of Dylan Brown from the Parramatta Eels.

After missing out on several forward signings in recent months, such as Ethan Bullemor and Thomas Hazelton, the club have finally added to their middle forward stocks for next season.

According to The Newcastle Herald, the Knights have signed Lachlan Crouch from the Cronulla Sharks on a three-year contract, which will see him return to his former club in 2026.

Previously a member of the Knights' Harold Matthews Cup squad that won the Grand Final in 2019, Crouch would end up being poached by the Sharks, where he has spent the past four seasons.

During his time on the Shire, he made his NSW Cup debut this year with the Newtown Jets, playing in last year's Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs and was once named their SG Ball Cup Player of the Year.