Just days after being linked with the Dragons, Trent Barrett has landed on an opposition side's recruitment radar for 2023.

The former coach has been out of work for three months since his departure from Canterbury, however a local rival looks set to swoop on Barrett as an assistant coach - the Parramatta Eels.

White still sitting firmly in the top eight, things have gotten rocky at times for Parramatta in 2022, losing a stack of talent ahead of next season while numerous other head coaches have been linked to the club, applying pressure to incumbent coach Brad Arthur.

Both Cameron Ciraldo and Michael Maguire were reported to have spoken to the club over the last six weeks.

Linked heavily with a return to the Dragons as Anthony Griffin's assistant, the Eels have identified Barrett as a quality right-hand man for Arthur, and he certainly has the track record to boot.

Despite his poor head coaching statistics, Barrett does have some favourable stints as an assistant, most notably his recent time spent at Penrith before joining the Bulldogs.

Channel Nine's 'The Mole' reports that chats have already gotten underway for Barrett to link up with Parramatta in 2023.

Having won just two finals games in nine years as the Eels' head coach, it appears the blowtorch is well and truly finally on Arthur after a succession of underperforming seasons or soft exits in the post-season.

Whether he accepts the role or not, it seems Trent Barrett will certainly be employed by an NRL club ahead of the 2023 season.