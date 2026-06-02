Iconic Wests Tigers winger Pat Richards has re-joined his old club, working as a senior manager for the joint venture team.

Following his influential role in securing the 2005 premiership with the Tigers, Richards joins a handful of other club heroes in roles at the club, with Wide World of Sports reporting that he will work closely with the team and coach Benji Marshall moving forward.

The Tigers have recruited club legends who brought them success in the midway mark of the 2000s, including Marshall, John Skandalis, Brett Hodgson and Chris Heighington, all playing roles at the club.

Richards amassed 384 appearances over his career in the NRL and Super League, headlined by the famous flick-pass try in the 2005 Grand Final from his teammate Marshall.

Over 16-years across both hemispheres, Richards produced 242 tries and over 3000 points in his stints at the Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and the Parramatta Eels.

He capped off a stellar 2005 campaign with 20 tries in 28 games on the left flank, including the big one in October.

Richards' admission will no-doubt instill club culture into the joint venture and propel the playing group in the positive upward direction Marshall is reaching towards.

He rejoined the Tigers in 2014 on a two-year deal following his massive stint across the globe, tallying 43 more games and an extra 342 points. His final time donning the Tigers' colours came when he played for the club in the 2020 Nines tournament in Perth.