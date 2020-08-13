New details have emerged about the Broncos’ recent COVID-19 protocol breaches.

Reports emerged that 10 Broncos players visited a Brisbane pub earlier this month and were drinking at a sports bar and playing the pokies. Both activities are clear breaches of the NRL’s strict biosecurity rules.

The Courier Mail spoke to one pub patron that said the players’ table was covered with glasses of beer. Witnesses say David Fifita, Kotoni Staggs, Jake Turpin, Ben Te’o, Corey Oates and Brodie Croft were among the players in attendance.

Investigations into the matter continue while comments from The Daily Telegraph’s Paul kent suggest that the season is “beginning to teeter”.

Speaking on NRL Tonight, Daily Telegraph reporter Dave Riccio said: “It is my understanding that certainly it was against the protocols and they are facing a hefty fine, despite it occurring two weeks ago.”

A huge fine might look like a slap on the wrist if NRL players continue to breach league protocol.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had already warned that the NRL was on thin ice after a string of infringements, as Queensland health brokered a strict agreement with the league.

“I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands,” Palaszczuk said.

“Everyone has to do the right thing. Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders.”

Paul Kent speaking on Fox League’s NRL 360 about the Broncos’ incident: “Is as serious as it gets, from the point of view that the NRL’s playing future is beginning to teeter.

“This is not a violation of state laws, it’s a violation of the NRL’s agreement with the Queensland government … The NRL gave an undertaking that all 16 clubs would follow these protocols, and the Broncos have broken it.”

He added that more promises made by the league might be at risk of being broken.

“Peter V’landys gave Channel 9 an undertaking that they would have strict biosecurity protocols around them, and the players in the past week – and the coaches – have started to blow it.”

The consequences of breaking those promises of a safe and biosecure season could be immense – including shutting down the season.

With Dace Riccio adding: “What is happening here as we’ve seen yet another breach by players, is they’re only putting themselves at risk.

“It is their livelihood and their income that they’re risking. Because if the competition stops it’s upwards of a $200 million black hole for the NRL. And that will only impact the players’ financial future going forward due to the competition needing to be stopped.”

Paul Kent mirrored that sentiment on NRL 360: “If the broadcast deal comes crumbling down because the competition gets suspended … they (NRL) won’t earn their money. And next year when they renegotiate that (broadcast) deal, according to Peter V’landys in my conversation with him today, it will be a fraction of what they are earning.

“This is what they’re putting at stake by doing what they’re doing. You can complain it’s harsh and unfair, but our livelihoods aren’t at stake about staying home.

“These players have a clear correlation between staying home and doing the right thing, and earning money. It’s as simple as that.”