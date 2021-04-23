Off-contract Penrith star Kurt Capewell is set to be hot property come this off-season, with North Queensland emerging as a suitor for the second-rower, reports The Courier Mail.

Capewell, 27, has been outstanding since signing with the Panthers from Cronulla ahead of the 2020 season, earning an Origin debut with Queensland where he played a key role in the Maroon’s origin series victory.

The star studded Panthers have started off the season in blistering fashion, winning their first seven games of the season, with Capewell carrying his blistering 2020 form into 2021, with four tries and 16 tackle breaks to his name already.

With salary cap issues mounting at the Panthers though and the club having to juggle ways to keep this formidable outfit together, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Capewell will be on the move, with a move back home to Queensland firmly in the picture.

Cowboys football operations boss Michael Luck said Capewell is a player they are targeting to provide an injection of experience into the Cowboys lineup.

“We are OK for outside backs but Capewell is certainly a guy we are looking at to bring some experience to our side,” Luck told The Courier Mail.

Capewell has also been linked to a move to the Broncos in recent months, with both parties in discussions over a potential move and are firming as a challenger to the Cowboys for his signature.