The Wests Tigers have pulled off a major signing, securing the services of Dolphins outside back Jake Averillo on a massive four-year deal priced at $2.75 million.

Averillo will be in the mix for a spot in the centres next year, but is earmarked as Jarome Luai's halves successor when he departs the club for the PNG Chiefs at the end of 2027.

It is being reported by the Daily Telegraph that the 25-year-old will return to Sydney after agreeing to terms.

Given that Latu Fainu and Jock Madden's contracts expire at the end of next year, it gives Benji Marshall flexible options to tweak his halves pairing for the long-term future of the Tigers.

Averillo has played 132 NRL games across stints at the Bulldogs and the Dolphins, and currently sits behind Jack Bostock and Herbie Farnworth in the centre stocks in Redcliffe.

An attacking threat with speed to burn, Averillo shapes up as an elite signing for the Tigers who has shown glimpses of an elite game-breaker.

There was a cluster of Sydney clubs in the mix for Averillo's services for next year, including the Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, Averillo has opted to link with the Tigers, who are fresh off a massive re-signing spree involving multiple current stars.

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Terrell and Taylan May, Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva, and Heamasi Makasini have all agreed to stay long term at the club.

With the future of many outside backs locked up at the joint venture, it is the strongest indication that Averillo's fate at the club will be most-likely spent in the halves beyond next year.

Samuela Fainu also needs to be locked up before November 1, otherwise rival clubs will no-doubt be monitoring his contract situation closely for 2028.