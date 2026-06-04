Fresh off appearing in NSW State of Origin camp as 20th man for the series opener, Newcastle Knights star second-rower has confirmed his future, re-signing with the club until the end of 2030.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2027, Lucas has put pen to paper on a three-year extension with the Hunter-based outfit.

The contract represents a significant bit of business for the Knights, who have also recently re-signed star fullback Kalyn Ponga long-term, and didn't miss in the recruitment market ahead of 2026, adding the likes of Dylan Brown and Sandon Smith to a roster that is humming under Justin Holbrook's coaching.

Lucas was a key for the Knights to extend before November 1, with other clubs likely to have made big plays for the second-rower if he hadn't re-signed before that date.

The form of the second-rower has turned him into one of the game's best in his position, and recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan labelled him the "complete package."

“Dylan has been a revelation on our team over the past few years,” O'Sullivan said.

“With his line running, speed, athleticism and edge defence, he is now the complete package.

“Dylan has matured into one of the team's most influential leaders, he is analytical, vocal and drives standards both on and off the field.

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“We are proud Dylan and several senior players have chosen to extend their tenure here at the Knights, it brings great stability and experience as we keep building.

“Dylan loves this Club, he loves representing the region and he is exactly the sort of person and player we want helping drive this group forward.”

It's understood Lucas' new deal will see a significant uptick in salary, which could start to stretch the Knights given other big-money deals they have on the table for the aforementioned Brown and Ponga, among others.

The club have also re-signed Jermaine McEwen to be the other starting second-rower through to the end of 2028, while Greg Marzhew, Harrison Graham and Thomas Cant have all re-signed this year on extensions of varying lengths.

The next big questions for the Knights will be the respective futures of Tyson Frizell and Dane Gagai, with the duo both off-contract at the end of this year and weighing up whether they play on or not as they approach the end of their careers.

Lucas, who has played 51 games in his career, has scored six tries in ten games this year to go with a 96 per cent tackle efficiency and 124 metres per contest.

Coach Holbrook though said it was his work ethic that was driving his performances.

“Dylan's work ethic is outstanding,” Holbrook said.

“The positive attitude and intensity Dylan trains and plays with every day is infectious on his teammates and everyone around him.

“He has become a genuine leader. He backs himself with a respectful self-confidence that has a huge impact and influence on the standards of this group.

“Dylan typifies everything we want a Knights player to represent. He is a great person, honest and tough, and we are thrilled he has decided to stay with the club.”