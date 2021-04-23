After a disappointing start to his 2021 campaign, it’s appearing more likely that Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford won’t be at the club beyond this season.

The Courier Mail reports that the Broncos are unlikely to offer him a new deal and that two Sydney clubs have expressed interest in the 26-year old.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters dropped Milford last week in the hopes the star would regain some much needed form for Souths Logan in their Intrust Super Cup clash against Norths Devils, but it wasn’t the case.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Walters said it wasn’t a performance that warranted a selection back in the senior side.

“Last week it was a tough game,” Walters said.

“I was out at Souths and watched it … if I was to be honest, no he sort of wasn’t up to the standard that we believe he can play at.

“But that’s one game of four or five, that’s how many it will take for him to get back to the football we know he can play.”

Walters also added that it’s all on Milford and how hard he works which will determine if he makes his way back into the Broncos side.

“It won’t be my decision, it will be Anthony’s decision as to whether he makes his way back into the team or not. He has been given some clear instructions about what he needs to do. When he does that, he will be back in the side.”

It’s understood that should rival clubs opt to sign Milford, they would prefer he play as a fullback, and a move back to the position where he started at the Canberra Raiders may be the move he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Milford would also have to take a major pay cut to keep his NRL career afloat should another club come calling.

He has played 185 NRL games since making his first-grade debut for the Raiders in 2013 before moving to the Broncos in 2015.