In an attempt to help get the club back on track, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are reportedly heavily targeting and planning an audacious bid for North Queensland star Jason Taumololo to join the club next season.

Fox Sports’ James Hooper reports that the Bulldogs have “discussed making a play” for the Cowboys wrecking ball.

Taumololo, 27, has only played the one game in 2021 after suffering two separate broken bones in both hands and there is now a genuine belief from the Bulldogs that he is get-able.

The star Cowboy is considered the big fish the Bulldogs are looking for, and despite still having six years remaining on his $1 million contract a year with the Cowboys, the Bulldogs won’t be scared off by it which shows the intent of the club to get back to the promise land.

In order for the Bulldogs to have any chance of bringing Taumololo to the club, they would have to take on the rest of his contract which runs through to 2027, which makes it all the more intriguing if a deal can be struck.

The Bulldogs also have Kurt Capewell, Toby Rudolf and Brent Naden on their radar as potential signings for next season.