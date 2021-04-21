The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly pulled out of the race for rising Broncos star Kotoni Staggs.

According to the The Daily Telegraph, the Titans have withdrawn their big-money offer for the young centre – believed to be worth $2.1 million over three years.

It is a major boost for the Broncos’ bid to retain Staggs, with Gold Coast seen as the biggest threat to lure him out of Red Hill.

MAJOR CONTRACT NEWS – Titans have pulled their offer to Kotoni Staggs. Broncos close in on $2.8 million upgrade for Staggs to stay at Red Hill. Gold Coast officially OUT. — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) April 21, 2021

Earlier this week it was reported that Staggs was “more than likely” leaving to go to the Titans, with the Bulldogs and Eels also understood to be in the mix.

Parramatta’s offer is around $800,000 a season, also pitching to Staggs that he would have the opportunity to win premierships at the club.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said this week that Staggs would be the club’s No.1 signing following reports linking Brisbane to off-contract Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds.

“We have Kotoni Staggs we are still trying to sort it, he is our priority and once we get him sorted we will make some decisions,” Walters told News Corp.

“We’ve ruled out doing anything until we get a decision from Kotoni first, so we won’t be worrying about the player market until we have Kotoni finalised.”

However, the retention of Staggs could come at a cost. The report states that it may pave the way for forward Matt Lodge to depart the club.

The Broncos are reportedly shopping Lodge for the second time in six months as rival clubs circle the 25-year old.

The Warriors showed interest in Lodge during the off-season, while the Cowboys have also been linked to him.