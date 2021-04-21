SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 28: Kotoni Staggs of the Broncos looks on after a Roosters try during the round 16 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly pulled out of the race for rising Broncos star Kotoni Staggs.

According to the The Daily Telegraph, the Titans have withdrawn their big-money offer for the young centre – believed to be worth $2.1 million over three years.

It is a major boost for the Broncos’ bid to retain Staggs, with Gold Coast seen as the biggest threat to lure him out of Red Hill.

Earlier this week it was reported that Staggs was “more than likely” leaving to go to the Titans, with the Bulldogs and Eels also understood to be in the mix.

Parramatta’s offer is around $800,000 a season, also pitching to Staggs that he would have the opportunity to win premierships at the club.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said this week that Staggs would be the club’s No.1 signing following reports linking Brisbane to off-contract Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds.

Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 06: Kotoni Staggs passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on May 06, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

“We have Kotoni Staggs we are still trying to sort it, he is our priority and once we get him sorted we will make some decisions,” Walters told News Corp. 

“We’ve ruled out doing anything until we get a decision from Kotoni first, so we won’t be worrying about the player market until we have Kotoni finalised.”

However, the retention of Staggs could come at a cost. The report states that it may pave the way for forward Matt Lodge to depart the club.

The Broncos are reportedly shopping Lodge for the second time in six months as rival clubs circle the 25-year old.

The Warriors showed interest in Lodge during the off-season, while the Cowboys have also been linked to him.