Kotoni Staggs’ future at Red Hill looks to be clouded once again, with the Broncos gun tipped to leave Brisbane

The Daily Telegraph suggests Staggs is “more than likely leaving” the Broncos, with Gold Coast tipped to be leading the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

The Broncos have made it clear that the retention of Staggs is a top priority, with the Brisbane centre set to pocket close to $800,000-per-season in his next deal as his current contract expires at season’s end.

Being ruled out for the first-half of the 2021 season hasn’t stopped circling rival clubs tabling lucrative deals, with the Titans understood to be cashed up for the near future.

The Bulldogs and Eels have also been closely linked to Staggs, who has previously stated his desires to remain with the Broncos.

Earlier this month it was reported that Staggs had notified teammates of his decision to sign a contract extension and was nearing a new deal with Broncos.

The Daily Telegraph now suggests that Staggs may have flipped on his original comments and is now tipped to leave the Broncos from 2022.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters stated this week that Staggs would be the club’s No.1 signing following reports linking Brisbane to off-contract Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds.

“We have Kotoni Staggs we are still trying to sort it, he is our priority and once we get him sorted we will make some decisions,” Walters told News Corp.

“We’ve ruled out doing anything until we get a decision from Kotoni first, so we won’t be worrying about the player market until we have Kotoni finalised.”