The Broncos’ senior forward group are set to face “big changes” in the coming weeks as the club looks to open it’s budget in hope of retaining Kotoni Staggs and potentially landing off-contract Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds is understood to be demanding $700,000-per-season on a multi-year contract to remain in the NRL for the long-haul, while Staggs is likely to lure offers surpassing $800,000-per-year from rival clubs.

The in-demand duo are two key figures Kevin Walters would keen to land in hope of returning the Broncos to the top-eight.

In hope of doing so, Brisbane will likely have to shed some weight from their salary, with several star forwards understood to be in the firing line.

Speaking on Triple M, journalist Brent Read stating one of Payne Haas, Tevita Pangai Jnr, Matt Lodge or Thomas Flegler could be a potential candidate to to face an exit at Red Hill.

“There’s been some whispers around in the last couple of weeks that there’s about to be some big changes at the Broncos,” Read said.

“There’s been some agents that have been told ‘just hold fire, we’re going to make a call in the next couple of weeks on what we do and who we move.

“I expect there’ll some guys to be tapped on the shoulder potentially in the next week or two at the Broncos.

“They’re very stacked in the middle of the field. They’ve got about $3 million in Payne Haas, Tevita Pangai Jnr, Matt Lodge and Thomas Flegler.

“They tried to move Lodge in the off-season, they weren’t able to do it but I suspect one of those guys will be on the move because they need to free up cash, not only to keep Kotoni Staggs but I suspect to step up that move for Adam Reynolds in the coming weeks.”

Walters has previously revealed that the club will be looking to prioritise the extension of Staggs over luring Reynolds to Queensland.

“We’ve ruled out doing anything until we get a decision from Kotoni first, so we won’t be worrying about the player market until we have Kotoni finalised,” he told News Corp earlier this week.

The Broncos have reportedly tabled a three-year deal to young flyer Xavier Coates, while Panthers second-rower Kurt Capewell is also understood to be on Walters’ radar.