The Brisbane Broncos are keen to secure the re-signing of Kotoni Staggs before turning their attention to South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has admitted the club has an eye on the former New South Wales playmaker, with his time at the Rabbitohs looking all-but-over.

Speculation about the halves dilemma at Red Hill going forward has ramped up after Walters dropped Anthony Milford for this weekend’s clash with Penrith.

The Broncos are keen to sign Staggs on a long-term deal worth around $700,000-a-season as is being reported by the News Corp.

Walters confirmed that the club wouldn’t be making any player movement decisions until Staggs is certain on his future.

“No, we’re going to sit tight at the moment,” Walters said.

“We have Kotoni Staggs we are still trying to sort it, he is our priority and once we get him sorted we will make some decisions.

“We’ve ruled out doing anything until we get a decision from Kotoni first, so we won’t be worrying about the player market until we have Kotoni finalised.”

Adam Reynolds is currently butting-heads with the Rabbitohs about the length of his next deal, as he is after a two-year deal, however the club is keen to extend Reynolds’ contract by just a single year at a time going forward.

The Cowboys and Sharks have also been reported as interested suitors for Reynolds’ signature.