The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly tabled Xavier Coates a three-year extension as they look to lock away the young gun, per The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel.

It comes amid interest from the Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys, a Sydney-based club and the Melbourne Storm.

Brisbane’s three-year offer is reportedly worth $1.5 million and comes in response to Gold Coast’s mooted same length contract worth $1.7 million.

The Broncos have upped the ante of their retention drive, having recently locked away Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura on new deals.

And they will now hope to secure Coates, who is one of many star Broncos off-contract at the end of this season.

The report states that there is speculation that Coates would strongly consider joining the Storm if super coach Craig Bellamy stays on at the club, however, the 20-year old’s camp have denied such rumours.

It is believed that of the 12 Broncos off-contract this year, Coates and Kotoni Staggs are the two players the club is most concerned about retaining.

Coates, who made his Queensland State of Origin debut last year, has scored 12 tries from 20 NRL games for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2019.