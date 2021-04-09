The Brisbane Broncos appear to have won the race to retain one of the league’s brightest young stars.

According to The Courier Mail, Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is set to decline potential moves to one of the Titans, Eels and Bulldogs to remain with Brisbane long-term, with Staggs reportedly informing the Broncos dressing room privately of his intention to remain at Red Hill.

The Broncos reportedly tabled a deal to Staggs last month in excess of $2 million to keep him at the club, and it’s likely to have landed the New South Welshman’s signature.

Although Staggs is yet to officially put pen to paper on a new deal with the Broncos, it will likely take a shock announcement for anything to change.

YOU KNOW WE HAD TO BRING IT BACK RIP IN PIECES JOSH MANSOUR 🪦🪦🪦 CAUSE OF DEATH – KOTONI STAGGS'ED pic.twitter.com/ZPkw9TGOGv — NRL Boom Rookies (@NRLBoomRookies) September 3, 2020

It is reported that Staggs could agree to a three or four-year deal worth up to $2.8 million to lock his services to coach Kevin Walters.

The 22-year-old is one of the most lethal attacking options in the league and would have been one of the most coveted players during the off-season, but the decision to stay at the Broncos is a massive boost for the club for their long-term output.

Walters said Staggs is a key part of the Broncos’ future and the plan is to make an announcement soon.

“Yes, that’s the plan,” Walters said.

“Kotoni is a big part of our future and we want him to be here at the Broncos.

“He could have been extremely helpful for us (against the Rabbitohs on Thursday night) in any position that he played.

“That’s the key for us, to get his signature … I know it would be a big boost to everyone at the club.”

Staggs remains sidelined with an ACL injury sustained last year and is expected to return in the latter half of this season.