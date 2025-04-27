Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold and captain Daly Cherry-Evans have called for changes to the way NRL sin bins are enforced over high shots after more inconsistency during Round 8.

The men from the Northern Beaches came away with a victory over four-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening but it wasn't without yet more sin bins.

Scott Sorensen and Paul Alamoti were both sent to the sin bin for Penrith, while Siosiua Taukeiaho was binned for Manly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taukeiaho binning was a full set and a half after the incident took place, and also resulted in a penalty for the Panthers, despite that generally not being the way things work.

Taukeiaho's tackle looked innocuous, but Seibold said it wasn't just his team copping it.

"I don't think it was just tonight. I've watched all the games over the weekend and I feel like potentially it needs to be looked at because there are some tackles that look very similar where some are getting sin binned, and some aren't," Seibold said on the refereeing during his post-match press conference after the 16-point victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Look, I don't have an answer.

"I think it's a really tough job for the referees, I have to say. They are only trying to officiate to the directions they are given from above. It's really difficult for them.

"But I think there does need to be some sort of correction or looking at it. I don't have the answer I have to say."

Captain Cherry-Evans said sin bins were influencing the game, but admitted the referees have a tough job.

He said he hopes a balance can be found in the coming weeks.

"I'd probably just echo Seib's thoughts. It's a really tough situation for the referees because they are only just out there doing their best," Cherry-Evans added.

"The bunker obviously has different vision they can comment on, so there are a lot of moving pieces to it, but obviously when there are lots of people going to the sin bin, it can have an impact on a game of footy.

"They are just doing their best out there, and I'm sure over the next couple of weeks we will find a balance."

It has been a difficult weekend for referees, with a number of sin bins as the crack down over high tackles seems to impact some games and tackles, and not others.

The NRL initially launched the crackdown a handful of weeks ago, but it has been met with confusion over which tackles constitute a sin-binnable offence, and which don't.