South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray has confirmed he has every intention of playing this weekend in the club's elimination final against the Sydney Roosters.

His participation in the fixture was thrown into doubt by a concussion that he sustained during the second play of last Friday's Round 25 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

The eight-day turnaround has likely helped Murray's cause, with it being his second concussion of the year after he was knockout out of the State of Origin decider in the opening minutes.

Still, he has passed through concussion protocols as quickly as it's possible to do so and is set to return to light duties with the men from Redfern tomorrow.

Speaking at the NRL finals launch on Monday morning, Murray said he "felt good."

"I feel good. I've had a couple days to chill out now so I feel good today," Murray told AAP.

"The long turnaround helps.

"There's not much you can do with these types of things. There's a lot out of your control.

"So you just got to hope and pray that you feel alright. I've just been manifesting, trying to believe it into reality."

The South Sydney captain has been pivotal for his team throughout the season and will look to play a big role in Sunday's elimination clash against the arch rivals.

Murray has longer-term problems to worry about with concussions, and said he believes he can get on top of the issues.

"There's a little bit of a trend now," Murray said.

"I've just been a little bit overexcited. A little bit reckless with my technique and stuff like that.

"So I just need to fix that up. I'm confident I can do it. I've done it before.

"You've just got to chill out a little bit. You're a little bit hyped when it comes at the start of the game. So just something to look at."