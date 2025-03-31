Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

Canberra Raiders

Only one change is expected from Ricky Stuart's side with lock Morgan Smithies (concussion) returning back to the team in place of Trey Mooney.

In other news at the club, outside back Albert Hopoate has sustained a season-ending ACL injury in the NSW Cup and will unfortunately not play again in 2025, per The Daily Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have suffered a massive double injury blow for this round with Kayal Iro (hamstring) and Siosifa Talakai (concussion) both sustaining injuries against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Mawene Hiroti looms as the obvious replacement for Iro in the centres, while Michael Gabrael is another option after scoring a double in the NSW Cup over the weekend for the Newtown Jets.

Meanwhile, Thomas Hazelton (back) is set to make his long-awaited return to the field and will take Talakai's spot on the interchange bench in a direct swap.

Projected Round 5 Team: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sam Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10 Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Tuku Hau Tapuha 17. Toby Rudolf