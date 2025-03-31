Following the completion of the fourth round of the 2025 NRL season, several teams will look to change up their team, while others will enter Round 5 with the exact same line-up.
Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Thomas Hazelton (Cronulla Sharks) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm) are just a few players that are set to be available for selective heading into Round 5.
However, while some return, the likes of Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks) and Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs) have been ruled out for this week.
Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks
Only one change is expected from Ricky Stuart's side with lock Morgan Smithies (concussion) returning back to the team in place of Trey Mooney.
In other news at the club, outside back Albert Hopoate has sustained a season-ending ACL injury in the NSW Cup and will unfortunately not play again in 2025, per The Daily Telegraph.
Projected Round 5 Team: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papalii 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matty Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Ata Mariota
The Sharks have suffered a massive double injury blow for this round with Kayal Iro (hamstring) and Siosifa Talakai (concussion) both sustaining injuries against the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Mawene Hiroti looms as the obvious replacement for Iro in the centres, while Michael Gabrael is another option after scoring a double in the NSW Cup over the weekend for the Newtown Jets.
Meanwhile, Thomas Hazelton (back) is set to make his long-awaited return to the field and will take Talakai's spot on the interchange bench in a direct swap.
Projected Round 5 Team: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sam Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10 Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Tuku Hau Tapuha 17. Toby Rudolf