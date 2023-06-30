The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly considering multiple Broncos and Queensland legends to help mentor their star fullback Reece Walsh.

The Courier Maili has revealed that the Broncos are considering a number of candidates following Walsh's three-week suspension after abusing referee Chris Butler.

Still 20 years old, he has become one of the top marketable players in the competition but has struggled to control himself in some situations on the field.

Some names that have been tossed around as Reece Walsh's mentor include; Darren Lockyer, Darius Boyd, Billy Slater, Kevin Walters and Gordan Tallis.

Reece Walsh is not the first Bronco to go down this road, with Tevita Pangai Junior and Payne Haas both given mentors at the starting point of their careers.

Pangai Junior was places with a business mentor and worked at a garden nursery, while Haas was ordered to undertake an education course with police.

“There's so many wonderful people around Reece that want to help him,” Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said via The Courier Mail.

“There's a few things Reece and I will work through.

“Reece is a good person, but he is also young and he's a work in progress.”