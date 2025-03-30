The NRL's match review committee have levelled a staggering ten charges from a chaotic Saturday of action in Round 4.

Only two of the ten charges bring with them suspensions, with St George Illawarra Dragons prop Emre Guler and Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Sitili Tupouniua both facing sideline stints.

Guler was slapped with a crusher tackle charge against Shawn Blore during the 27th minute of the Dragons hard-fought win over the Melbourne Storm.

Despite it being a Grade 1 charge, he is up to a third and subsequent offence on his rolling judiciary record and will face three matches on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or risk a fourth if he fights and loses.

He will miss games against the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles with an early guilty plea, and risk a fourth on Anzac Day against the Sydney Roosters with a trip to the judiciary.

Tupouniua, on the other hand, has been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge for a shot which saw him sin binned on the bell against Braydon Trindall.

It's a first offence on his record, so he will escape with a one-week ban with an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he fights and loses.

The Bulldogs tackle the Newcastle Knights next weekend before their first bye of the season, with Tupouniua risking a Good Friday showdown with the South Sydney Rabbitohs if he attends the judiciary.

Elsewhere, both Josh Papalii of the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney were charged twice.

Papalii has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge and Grade 1 contrary conduct charge against the match official, with both offences bringing a $3000 fine a piece with an early guilty plea, or risking two matches by heading to the judiciary.

Reed Mahoney has been charged for a careless high tackle on Toby Rudolf before halftime, and dangerous contact against Daniel Atkinson after the break. He has two offences on his record, so will pay $1800 per charge with an early guilty plea, or $2500 per charge if he fights and loses.

Jeremiah Nanai (careless high tackle), Corey Horsburgh (dangerous contact), Sam Stonestreet (crusher tackle) and Toby Rudolf (dangerous contact) were the other players charged, all hit with Grade 1 offences.

Rudolf has two offences on his rolling 12-month judiciary record so will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses, while Stonestreet's crusher carries a $1500 or $2000 penalty. The other two charges both carry a $1000 fine or $1500 for a lost fight at the judiciary.

All eight players have until midday (AEDT) to determine their pleas.

Luciano Leilua (Dragons) and Joseph Tapine (Raiders) were also placed on report during their games, but neither were charged.

Saturday, Round 4, judiciary summary

St George Illawarra Dragons

Emre Guler, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 3 matches (early guilty plea) or 4 matches (guilty at panel)

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

North Queensland Cowboys

Jeremiah Nanai, Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000 (early guilty plea) or $1500 (guilty at panel)

Canberra Raiders

Josh Papalii, Grade 1 careless high tackle, $3000 (early guilty plea) or 2 matches (guilty at panel)

Josh Papalii, Grade 1 contrary conduct, $3000 (early guilty plea) or 2 matches (guilty at panel)

Corey Horsburgh, Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000 (early guilty plea) or $1500 (guilty at panel)

Cronulla Sharks

Sam Stonestreet, Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1500 (early guilty plea) or $2000 (guilty at panel)

Toby Rudolf, Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800 (early guilty plea) or $2500 (guilty at panel)

Canterbury Bulldogs