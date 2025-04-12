The NRL's match review committee have confirmed six charges from Friday evening's double-header in Round 6, with the Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos all to be hit by suspensions.

Titans fringe forward Brock Gray was the only player charged out of the early game as the St George Illawarra Dragons ran up a sizeable win, however, he was charged twice.

The first charge - for a first half crusher tackle on Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu - has drawn a fine of $1500 for an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grade 1 offence has been joined by a second half high tackle which has drawn a Grade 2 charge. The nature of that means Gray will be facing a week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

The tackle on Jack de Belin saw him sin binned during the game.

In the other game on Friday, four players were charged, with Roosters outside back Billy Smith and Broncos edge forward Jack Gosiewski both facing suspensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were charged for careless high tackles, with Smith's hit on Broncos fullback Reece Walsh and Gosiewski's coming against Roosters edge forward Angus Crichton.

It's a first offence on the record for both players, with the duo each facing a week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two if they fight and lose.

Angus Crichton and Kotoni Staggs were the other two players charged, both facing Grade 1 dangerous contact charges which carry fines of $1000 each for early guilty pleas, or $1500 if they fight and lose.

Chris Randall and Connor Watson were the only other players placed on report by on-field officials during Friday's games, but neither were charged.

The five players charged have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas.