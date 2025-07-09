State of Origin centres Stephen Crichton and Valentine Holmes will both be free to play in their next clubs games and are facing no sanctions from the NRL's match review committee in a boost for the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

The match review committee confirmed on Wednesday evening after the conclusion of the 2025 State of Origin series that no players had been charged out of the game.

There were two incidents which were likely reviewed by the MRC, despite no players being placed on report during the game by on-field referee Ashley Klein or bunker official Chris Butler.

Crichton's indiscretion came during the opening exchanges of the first half when he was penalised for making a high shot.

Replays showed the Bulldogs centre had made direct contact to his opposite number on the head, but a penalty was deemed sufficient at the time by referee Klein - and sufficient for Queensland to put the opening points of the game on the scoreboard through a Valentine Holmes penalty goal.

It was Holmes himself who could have been the other player worried after he was also seen with a high shot.

The incident never got penalised due to a captain's challenge leading to an earlier error being found, but the MRC still could have moved to charge Holmes for the shot across the face of an opposition player.

He has been cleared however and will be able to line up for the Dragons on Saturday afternoon against the Sydney Roosters if coach Trent Robinson believes he is up to it.

It has been an exceptionally quiet Origin series for the MRC, with only a handful of charges coming out of Game 2, and the series otherwise being charge free.