The NRL's Match Review Committee has made a huge call on Apisai Koroisau, hitting him with a monster ban for a hip-drop tackle on Canberra Raiders second-rower Noah Martin.\n\nKoroisau is looking down the barrel of a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge, which will see him miss three matches at an early plea, or if he faces the panel and is found guilty, it gets bumped up to four.\n\nGiven that it is his third subsequent offence (he has already had three offences this year), the MRC has come down severely on the Tigers superstar, who ended up in the sin-bin for his actions.\n\nKoroisau's teammate Fonua Pole was also charged with a grade 1 shoudler charge in the 70th minute, and will escape with a $1500 fine if he takes the early plea.\n\nOn the other side of the paddock, Raiders enforcer Corey Horsburgh copped a grade 1 careless high tackle on Sione Fainu, resulting in a $1000 fine or bumped up to $1500 if he wants to contest the charge.\n\nKoroisau was also involved in a dangerous throw during the match, but wasn't referred to the committee for the act.\n\nThe Tigers will have to be without their superstar hooker for three tough games in a row, including the Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm and the Manly Sea Eagles.\n\nKoroisau, Pole and Horsburgh have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to submit their pleas.