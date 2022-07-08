Cronulla Sharks veteran half Matt Moylan has officially extended his time in the Shire, re-signing on a two-year contract extension.

It had been reported the Sharks were originally only willing to offer Moylan, who has been somewhat injury-prone over the years, a one-year deal.

His management requested two years however, and with a strong run of form at the start of this year, forming an excellent halves partnership alongside the arriving Nicho Hynes, he has been rewarded with his wish.

The deal will mean he stays at the Sharks until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Moylan said there were exciting times ahead.

“It’s exciting times moving forward and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity,” Moylan said.

“I’m really excited about playing some good footy leading into the back end of the year and I’m looking forward to contribute over the next couple of years, to keep improving and doing my job for the team.

“I’ve been able to play every game this year which is something I haven’t been able to do the last couple of years and I’m also enjoying the training side of things and being on the paddock to build some combinations with the playing group.”

Moylan, who has played 163 NRL matches - being 89 for the Panthers and 74 for the Sharks since joining the club in 2018 - has only managed a total of 34 games in his last three seasons, but has already played 16 this year, and has had excellent form to boot with eight try assists to his name.

The 31-year-old will be 33 by the time his next deal ends, and it could be the final one of his career.

It also points to the fact Cronulla may let Andrew Fifita and Aiden Tolman walk at the end of the year, with the club also yet to make a call on Wade Graham as they attempt to balance their salary cap.