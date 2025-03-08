Long suffering Parramatta fans have had to endure a horror start to their season, with a ball yet to be even passed or kicked in NRL competition.

Superstar halfback Mitchell Moses is set to miss the opening six rounds of the new season due to stress reaction in his left foot.

Eels fans were hoping that their side would hit the ground running despite drawing the Melbourne Storm in their season opener.

A difficult task, Craig Bellamy has never overseen a Round One loss in his career, just got a whole lot harder on the back of the Moses news.

Following an awful 2024 season that saw them only avoid the wooden spoon in their final fixture of the year, Parra fans can be forgiven for cursing their luck.

Truthfully, there is no positive to be found in this news.

That is, unless, your name is Dylan Brown and your intention is to shun mega offers from elsewhere to stay in blue and gold long-term.

Newcastle, and another unnamed side, have reportedly offered the Eels and Kiwis number six a decade long deal worth over a million dollars a season.

The figures are astronomical, if they are to be believed, and would turn the head of literally any player in the competition.

Brown's Eels contract extends well beyond the end of this season, but a variety of clauses have been revealed meaning he is free to negotiate if he chooses.

Given the fact that he has a life-changing deal on the table from the Knights, he'd be silly not to exercise his right to listen to offers.

The Eels, having just announced an eye watering deal for Mitch Moses, won't be able to match the money on offer in the Hunter.

Unless Brown uses the next six rounds to give the club no choice.

Right now I see the deal on offer from Newcastle as massive "overs". They're being forced to offer up well over market value to entice a star playmaker to the club.

I'm not saying it's not the right move, but Dylan Brown's career to date makes a decade long, 14 million dollar deal look desperate.

My thoughts on these long-term deals are well know.

Jason Taumalalo's once celebrated ten year looked like an absolute bargain at the time. It now shapes as one of the worst contracts in the NRL.

Nathan Cleary aside, I can't justify a ten year deal in any circumstance. Too much can change in half that time.

Back on track though, I certainly don't think Dylan Brown is anywhere near the Nathan Clear category. Not yet anyway.

That's not to say he doesn't have talent, the deal wouldn't be there if he was some park footballer, but the pressure alone when talking those figures must be crippling.

The major knock on Brown is that he was the Eels' main man for most of 2024. Mitch Moses suffered two long-term injuries, meaning Brown was the lead playmaker.

They finished 15th. A loss to the Tigers in "Spoon Bowl" would have seen them finish last. That's unforgivable for a side stacked with talent such as the Eels.

Brown took a lot of the blame for the horror season, and rightfully so.

Conversely, Jarome Luai played his best football during the times halves partner Nathan Cleary was sidelined through injury.

That's not to suggest the talent around both Brown and Luai is at the same level, but that Eels side was more than handy. Stacked I'd suggest.

Of course it would be lazy, and incorrect, to place blame on one player. That said, Luai was so good when partnered with a NSW Cup halves partner, that many now forget how much time Cleary missed in 2024.

If I'm Newcastle, or the Eels, I'm telling Brown his contract is waiting for him come Magic Round.

Say he runs riot and leads the Eels to an early season charge sans Moses, then he's getting every cent of the monster deal on the table.

If not, I'm shredding it and re-evaluating.

A move to Newcastle would seemingly see him shift to halfback to partner young Fletcher Sharpe. Or, stay in the six beside Jack Cogger.

Neither are 200-game NRL veterans, to say the least.

At the Eels, he's always going to be alongside Mitch Moses, but Parra can't afford to tie up 3 million dollars in their halves unless they know both are genuine megastars.

Brown is a very good player. Has all the traits and has plenty of massive performances to his name.

The Eels won't want to lose him. The Knights see him as a quick fix, much the same as the Tigers saw Luai.

The difference between the two players right now is that Luai ran a side without his dominant halves partner to great success. Brown's Eels were forced into a wooden spoon battle.

I'm backing Brown. I'll state right now we see a massive six weeks beside young Ronald Volkman. Jason Ryles will get the most out of him!

He simply has to have a massive six weeks. The stakes are too high for him not to.