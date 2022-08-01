After a super eventful Round 20, surely the NRL couldn't produce another round with anywhere near the amount of talking points... Right?

Player sit outs, send-offs, season ending injuries and two massive upsets highlight a week that would take me an hour to really sum up.

Here are 20 talking points from Round 21 and the rugby league world in general.

1. The only thing that is consistent about the NRL Match Review Committee is that it is inconsistent. Bulldogs fans can feel aggrieved after a similar incident that saw them lose a player for five weeks was let go. Nelson Asofa-Solomona is seemingly utterly immune to any consequences.

2. I've stated this previously but after a week or horror refereeing errors, it's worth repeating; Todd Smith is the best referee in the business. He is not afraid to make the huge decisions, speaks to the players with respect and just does his job without fuss. The fact he was given the Parramatta and Penrith game shows perhaps the NRL brass agree.

3. Despite being negative about the MRC earlier in this, I have to applaud their grading of the Cleary tackle. Five weeks is fair. It was not as severe as Karl Lawton's tackle earlier in the season but the fact it was Cleary's second such incident cost him an extra week.

4. Sticking with the MRC (last one, I promise) Patrick Carrigan is facing a massive stint on the sidelines for one of the worst tackles I've seen this season. Injury should never come into the thinking when deciding punishment but his drop tackle was never going to lead to anything other than injury. He's ended the season and potentially World Cup dreams of Jackson Hastings. That is a textbook hip drop that has no place in our game.

5. Andrew Fifita sure shut up a certain writer and podcast host who just this past week suggested it was time for the Sharks to move on from the premiership winner. That certain person was me. Never doubt a legend of the game! As a Sharks fan I could not be happier to have been wrong.

6. The Newcastle Knights are in serious trouble. Whereas the Tigers (Apisai Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i), Bulldogs (Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney) and Titans (Kieran Foran) get stronger next year, the Knights do not. Dane Gagai has been a shell of his Origin self since the series while the fact they've had to go to Milford as an option in the halves ... Yuck!

7. Sticking with the Knights, all this talk of flicking Adam O'Brien is completely fair. That said, who replaces him? If I'm the Knights I'm talking to Mick Potter who seemingly going to be overlooked despite having the Bulldogs humming.

8. Also on the coaching topic; how about Anthony Griffin sacking his two assistant coaches, stating that he needs better help around him? Bit of a cop out considering he appointed them in the first place.

9. Nicho Hynes has been worth his weight in gold for the Sharks. Moments after icing the game against the Bunnies, he admitted having to find the winner after his pass put Toby Rudolf under unrequired pressure leading to a turnover. That is a sign of maturity well beyond his playing years. Great players put errors aside and overcome then. Hynes did just that.

10. To those 300 others watching the NSWRL stream on Saturday afternoon - how good is NSW Cup? For those who missed it, Henson Park hosted the Beer, Footy and Food festival. The Jets ran riot over the Bunnies in front of a massive crowd in the sunshine. What a sight! Braydon Trindall was two classes above every other player on the field.

11. Yes the Nathan Cleary send off hurt the Panthers chances on Friday Night but the Eels were on top even before the incident. My young son simply can't believe how a side who lost to the Tigers could beat the Panthers twice in a season. I couldn't explain it. I doubt anyone can. I do know that results like this stick with teams. The Panthers will not want to play the Eels in the finals.

12. In hindsight the Tigers decision to charge fans $70 to meet the team was totally worth it. I jest of course, it's utterly ridiculous, but the effort they put forward to beat the Broncos on Saturday night was amazing. Far from a Tigers fan, I was really happy to see them record a result they should have enjoyed last year.

13. I can't help but feel that the Tigers missed a trick earlier this year by dropping Jock Madden despite his very encouraging start. Every single week there seems to be another reason the Tigers should ship Brooks to Newcastle.

14. Martin Taupau has come out and reportedly asked for a release to move to Parra. If I'm a fan of Manly I'm offering to drive him. I can't see how he possibly makes that Eels 17. They have Nathan Brown playing reserve grade and I'd take Brown over Taupau any day of the week.

15. Ok I lied re the MRC - one more time. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves escaped suspension despite an obvious elbow to the face of a rookie. Incredibly I saw some across social media, and even in the commentary box, suggesting JWH was just welcoming Fulton to first grade. Ok, welcome him with a one on one tackle or run at him, don't drop an elbow across his chin while Fulton is defenceless on the ground.

16. I don't love this NRL loan system. I was 100 per cent for it during the Covid affected seasons of 2020 and 2021 due to the obvious but why can the Storm suddenly send requests to teams to help them with their finals charge? Yes it's in the rules so you cannot blame Melbourne, but if I'm any other team I'm laughing and sarcastically wishing the Storm the best of luck.

17. Despite winning on Friday evening, the Storm are far from back. They struggled to beat an out of sorts Warriors side. Not a bad night by any chance but any notion that Melbourne are "back to their best" are hyperbolic to say the least.

18. How can an incident that was ruled to have "no impact to the head or neck" lead directly to a HIA? Rugby league, that's how!

19. Just when I thought I had seen it all when it comes to Rugby league, I've just seen a hair-pull penalty. This game literally never fails to deliver.

20. As I'm compiled this a story has broken that Newcastle's coaching staff did not believe that Jacob Kiraz could develop into an NRL player. Fair to say Kiraz has enjoyed the last laugh in crossing for a hat-trick in front of a Dogs dominated Newcastle crowd.