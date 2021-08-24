Moses Suli is reportedly set to be a hot product in the off-season, with the Manly Sea Eagles' centre impressing on the weekend in a rare first grade appearance.

While Manly on the whole put in a fairly average performance on their way to a one-point victory over the Canberra Raiders, Suli was outstanding in the centres.

He was only included in Manly's starting 13 thanks to injuries to both Tom Trbojevic and Brad Parker, which brought Tevita Funa in alongside him.

He put on a standout performance, running for over 200 metres.

Despite that, Suli has battled to break into Manly's top 17, making just 12 appearances so far this season, with four of those off the bench, one as 18th man and another couple on the wings.

It had been reported last week that Suli was the topic of a Dragons' chase, but it appears Friday's performance has woken up other clubs to the fact he will be looking for a new home in 2022, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole.

Suli has plenty to offer, and while it's unclear which other clubs will show interest in the Manly centre, they only need to look as far as his breakout 2020 season to know what he will be able to provide if given proper game time away from Brookvale in 2022.