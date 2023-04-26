Round 8 was a magnificent weekend both on and off the field. The Anzac round is the most important on our calendar and lived up to the occasion, as much as possible.

On field we saw one of the all time finishes, one of the all time comebacks and two Anzac Day blockbusters.

As we sit here on the rankings, there are definitive bookends at each end of the table. In between though seems to ebb and flow with the winds, such has been the nature of results and performances in 2023.

Where does your team in this week's power rankings after a magnificent Round 8?:

1. Brisbane Broncos (1)

The Broncos have now put together back-to-back wins, in comfortable fashion, to bounce back from their only loss of the season. They're the real deal.

Brisbane handled the desperate Eels with a minimum of fuss in Darwin on Friday night. Herbie Farnworth was the star on the night with 225 metres, eight tackle breaks and a try.

They've lost Payne Haas and Ezra Mam for a week due to hip-drop suspensions where they face a huge test against the Bunnies. They've had such a good start to 2023 that they can afford a loss.

2. The Dolphins (4)

Wow! This Dolphins side! Sunday afternoon saw them reduced to spectators as the Titans scored 26 points in a canter before rebounding and posting the most special of victories.

Robert Jennings will have nightmares about falling over and waiting for a tackle to come with the line wide open but ultimately crossed for a double in an otherwise brilliant performance.

Jarrod Wallace put in one of the performances of the season in a man of the match effort. Euan Aitken deserved to score the match-winner such was his monster effort.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

A 78th-minute try to Isaiah Tass secured victory in one of the season's most incredible games. The Bunnies sent a message by defeating the Panthers on Thursday night.

Latrell Mitchell was borderline unstoppable. His opening half hour and his final ten minutes were a thing of beauty. Cody Walker and the aforementioned Tass were also brilliant.

With a number of big name, and bodied, forwards due back over the next few weeks, expect Souths to continue building. They face 2023's biggest ask on Friday when they travel to Brisbane to play the Broncos.

4. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors were battered and bruised in a magnificent contest on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, they couldn't wrestle away the two points but were brave in defeat.

Addin Fonua-Blake put in a herculean shift of 70 minutes. 177 metres, a wonderful solo try and seven takes makes for easy reading.

Unfortunately, the fallout of this game will be felt for weeks with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Tohu Harris and Jazz Tevaga all looking at time away from the field.

5. Melbourne Storm (6)

The Storm continue to remind us of what they are capable of. The 30-22 win over the Warriors was won thanks to a host of brilliant performers.

Nick Meaney was breathtaking and well worth his Anzac Medal win. Cameron Munster and Harry Grant were near flawless while Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Justin Olam were hit men on both sides of the ball.

Melbourne went all out on the night and now have a week to put their feet up. They've been solid yet unspectacular this season but look ready to go boom!

6. Penrith Panthers (3)

The Panthers not sit with three losses in 2023. They've lost said games by one, one and two points. They're yet to have a bad performance despite not yet hitting top gear.

If it sounds like I'm praising Penrith in defeat it's because I am. They more than played their part in a magnificent Thursday night blockbuster.

Stephen Crichton must have a personal hatred of Souths. He crossed for three tries and literally scored all of his sides 18 points on the night.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly banked two important competition points on Sunday afternoon but we were below par. How they sit second is beyond me as they're yet to hit any great heights, performance wise.

It took a late Jason Saab try to fend off a winless Tigers outfit but to be honest conditions did not suit Manly at all.

Haumole Olakau'atu is a must pick for the Blues. His try was about as perfect a line as you'll ever see run by a second rower. The win came despite just 42% possession.

8. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks were solid if not spectacular in defeating the Dogs 33-20 on Saturday evening. They didn't look great but truthfully were never threatened.

William Kenney continued his incredible start to 2023 with a first half hattrick. His support play is up there with the elite fullbacks. Briton Nikora was unstoppable on the night.

A lapse in concentration from Ronaldo Mulitalo slightly took the gloss off what was otherwise a very positive night at Accor stadium for the resurgent Sharks.

9. Sydney Roosters (9)

The Roosters Anzac Day performance was an almost perfect split of equal part brilliance and equal parts awful.

At times it looked as though Keary, Tedesco, Manu and JWH had them en route to a massive win. Yet at other times they were left clutching at air as the Dragons speed men burned them.

Much will be made of the Victor Radley sin bin, which is a shame as his brilliantly taken try and incredible early pass to set up the first try should be the focus.

10. Parramatta Eels (10)

The Eels were outplayed by Brisbane on Friday night. It's as simple as that.

Given they boasted two Origin props, two rep quality halves, a rep regular fullback and plenty of talent elsewhere, that's not a positive summation.

Brad Arthur looks devoid of ideas. Josh Hodgson is in very serious danger of losing his starting spot. Reagan Campbell-Gillard looks set for a long stint on the sidelines due to a horror tackle.

11. Newcastle Knights (11)

Newcastle fell just short of a last ditch win in Townsville on Saturday night but may look back upon the night in a positive fashion.

Kalyn Ponga looked very comfortable upon his return to the field. He laid on a try and set up two line breaks. He'll surely start in the halves after the initial hit out from the bench.

Dane Gagai was an absolute monster on the night. He ran for 237 metres and broke a ridiculous 13 tackles. His 80 post contact metres were considerably a Newcastle high on the night.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Dogs were brave, and pretty good, on Saturday evening but were ultimately outgunned by the Sharks.

Braidon Burns was the Dogs best on the night. Tevita Pangai Jr was impactful but was bizarrely used across three spells.

Cameron Ciraldo faces his first real test as a first grade coach in deciding what to do in the halves. Switching jersey numbers achieved very little.

13. North Queensland Cowboys (16)

The Cowboys needed a win on Saturday afternoon in a big way and they escaped with just that, a win.

The 18-16 victory was far from impressive and won't do anything to quieten questions as to why they are yet to replicate their 2022 selves but competition points are everything.

Scott Drinkwater was back to his blistering best while Valentine Holmes was almost as good. Reuben Cotter reminded us of his Origin credentials by bossing a very good Newcastle pack.

14. Canberra Raiders (14)

The Raiders enjoyed a week off and it could not have come at a better time. Last week's win followed by a week off - sounds perfect with a busy schedule ahead.

Talk this week was dominated about the future of star half Jack Wighton. Unfortunately he looks set to walk at year's end.

They return to action this Saturday afternoon, at home, against the red hot Dolphins. What a contest that will be.

15. Gold Coast Titans (13)

This entry can be broken down into segments - the first 30 minutes and the final 50 minutes.

The Titans ran riot in the opening half hour, scoring four tries in entertaining fashion. They looked set for a huge afternoon in Brisbane.

Unfortunately from the moment the Dolphins crossed for their first try, in the 33rd minute, it was all Dolphins. With the game on the line in the final moments they offered nothing.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

Dragons fans will have mixed feelings this morning. This was a game they probably had no right to be in, yet a game they ultimately let slip. That makes zero sense but that was how the game played out.

Jack Bird's late error put a downer on what was otherwise a brilliant performance. Tyrell Sloan was unsighted for 40 minutes but scintillating in the other 40.

Tautau Moga continued his magnificent return to the top grade with a hat-trick of tries. I hope he's able to avoid any time on the sidelines as he's been a real highlight for the Red V.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

You just knew it was going to happen. The Tigers lead 16-14 with ten minutes remaining. You just knew they'd find a way to lose.

The Tigers had 58% possession and almost 500 more run metres than Manly on Sunday afternoon yet still failed to cash in with their first victory of the season.

Changes are needed in the club. From the very top through to the halfback. Expect an unnamed side to walk into a clash with Penrith next weekend. Frightening.