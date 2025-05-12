I'm going to make a big statement: This was the best weekend of rugby league so far this season!

From Thursday's thriller to Sunday afternoon's back and forth Battle of the Beaches, it was glorious!

One awful blowout aside, every game was amazing! We had highlight reel tries, worldly comebacks and wild momentum swings.

Below are 20 thoughts from a magnificent Round 10:

1. Momentum is the most precious commodity in rugby league. In recent weeks, we've seen that when teams have it, they can score tries in bunches. Once it's gone, though, they can't wrestle it back. Canberra, Newcastle, and the Broncos all had match-winning leads until momentum switched, and they couldn't get it back.

2. I don't feel sorry for either Lachlan Galvin or Daly Cherry-Evans but every single time their team loses, or they play less than lights out footy, they're going to be lightning rods for criticism. Manly fans have accused DCE of "checking out" while Galvin needs to get away from the Tigers as soon as possible.

3. How quickly the tide changes in this game! Last week the Tigers were on top of the world. This week they suffered a record defeat and a players father is posting on social media about a get out clause. Meanwhile at Brisbane there are rumours of unrest between the players and Michael Maguire.

4. Last week was one of the craziest I can remember re player movements. Nothing was made official but Brandon Smith, Sandon Smith and Dominic Young are seemingly not going to be at the Roosters for long. David Fifita is leaving the Titans and Ryan Matterson has been tapped on the shoulder. Wonder what this week has in store.

5. Fans and media are always complaining about a lack of "characters" in the game yet the second a player shows any personality they both bag the player. Ronaldo Mulitalo is the worst bloke in the world for shooshing fans that were giving him grief for 80 minutes and Jaeman Salmon is a "flog" for referencing a taunt he copped previous. Come on!

6. How about that Panthers trainer wetting the ball before the kick off on Saturday night? Evil genius areas ... except the fact any water on the ball would have been kicked off the second it left the tee. Complete waste of time.

7. I have no issue, at all, with Latrell Mitchell's last second try on Friday night. Selwyn Cobbo literally turned and walked away. Make the tackle! Ok maybe it was a little under handed but the Broncos switched off and virtually begged him to score.

8. How about that field goal from Latrell Mitchell though? Just calmly slotted it from almost half way and didn't even need to celebrate. Meanwhile blokes are missing kicks from 20 metres out, right in front.

9. Sticking with field goals, shout out to Luke Metcalf who had one of the plays of the season on Saturday evening. He took the field goal early! Think about that for a second. He took the shot and put the Warriors in the lead well before the Dragons could commit multiple players to charging him down. Something so simply won a game.

10. To any Sharks fans worried about reports the Sharks can't afford to re-sign Will Kennedy, contracts aren't worth anything these days. Cronulla can move on Sione Katoa, Braden Hamlin-Uele or the like within a fortnight and have Kennedy, Stonestreet and Burns re-signed.

11. I get the feeling of not loving draws in rugby league but Saturday night was exactly why they aren't a bad thing. It would have been a shame for either team to have lost that. I called for another 10 minutes of Golden Point but the way it was tracking it probably still would have been even after another run through. Brilliant game. That point may prove vital, especially for the Cowboys.

12. I was looking at the previous seasons and in the past five years, at least one team who was sitting in the top two has made a Grand Final. It may go back further, I was just looking for a quick stat. Good signs for the Dogs and Warriors?

13. For those who mentioned it, you're drawing a pretty long bow if you think the Tigers players in that TikTok video are in the wrong. If you don't know what I'm referencing, don't even bother. If you do, there was less than nothing in it.

14. Prior to this weekend I could have heard arguments re the NSW Origin centre spots. Now there is no argument. Latrell Mitchell and Stephen Crichton are it. No discussion needed.

15. Saw plenty of negative replies to Bronson Xerri's 50th game post. Kid made a mistake and spent four years out of the game as a result. What more do you want him to do? He's served his time.

16. I legit love Nathan Brown. The way he literally runs off the back fence is a true highlight every weekend. I don't think he'll ever want to see the sight of KL Iro again though. Iro absolutely folded the big man!

17. Brandon Smith never fit in at the Roosters. I'm glad to hear he's on the way to the Bunnies. I hope he can get back to fitness sooner than later as the Bunnies need him. Not sure he'll feature again this season but it's still a good pick up for Souths given his personality and character off field.

18. Mat Croker is a good re-signing for the Knights. He's the kind of player they need to build the side around. Blokes who look like they'll die for the jersey. With the greatest of respects I don't feel that about many of the Knights players right now.

19. I would not want to be playing the Storm after they reduced the Tigers to absolute fodder on Sunday afternoon. Let me just check the nrl draw and ... oh no!

20. Kyle Flanagan is lucky his Dad is the coach. Let's just leave it at that.