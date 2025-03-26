Francis Molo will return to the NRL under Queensland colours with the Dolphins after a protracted release saga with St George Illawarra was finally resolved, clearing the path for the front-rower to join his fourth NRL club.

The 30-year-old Queensland Origin representative is expected to make his club debut in Round 5 against the Titans. His contract runs through to the end of the 2026 season, with the Dolphins agreeing to take on the remaining term of his Dragons deal.

The drawn-out standoff between Molo's camp and the Dragons centred on a six-figure advance payment the prop received after signing a two-year extension in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Molo seeking an early release, the Dragons insisted on personal repayment, while his representatives proposed that the Dolphins instead cover the cost via a transfer fee.

Under NRL salary cap rules, such a payment would not have delivered cap relief to the Dragons, leading to a stalemate that persisted for several weeks.

Eventually, a compromise was brokered that satisfied all parties and aligned with league regulations, allowing Molo to finalise his move north.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very pleased that Frank will be joining the Dolphins,” said head coach Kristian Woolf.

“This is really an opportunity that has just fallen into our laps, but we are very glad that it has.

“Frank is a player that I know as I have worked with him before, and he will bring some power and impact to our squad. This move will work for both parties and I know he and his young family will be very happy to get back to Queensland.”

A product of Brisbane's Aspley Devils, Molo later came through the Norths Devils system and worked with Woolf at the Townsville Blackhawks before reigniting his NRL career with the Cowboys in 2018.

He joined the Dragons in 2022 and made 52 appearances, but his final stretch in the Red V was marred by injury, off-field tension and a breakdown in relations.

After requesting extended sick leave and refusing to train, the final months of his tenure became untenable, prompting all sides to seek a resolution.

Now with 138 NRL games and a Queensland Origin jersey to his name, Molo is set to add depth and experience to a Dolphins forward pack looking to take another step in 2025.