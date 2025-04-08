The torch has been passed at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP from one surprise leader to the next at the end of Round 5.

Terrell May had held the lead over the opening rounds of the season, but he could only manage four votes in Round 5, and has paid for it with the lead.

Instead, Jye Gray, with his fourth big points tally of the season and first perfect 20, has slid into the lead.

His performances made it impossible for Wayne Bennett to drop him from fullback, and that's where he will play again this weekend.

It's a little bit further back after that, with a 19-vote haul in Round 5 sending Clint Gutherson into third place ahead of Payne Haas, who scored zero in the Broncos' win over the Wests Tigers.

Connor Tracey rounds out the top five, while impressive points hauls for Patrick Carrigan, who was voted unanimous man of the match, James Tedesco and Keaon Koloamatangi have the trio inside the top ten.

Gray and Carrigan were joined by Isaiya Katoa as the only perfect 20-vote getters for the weekend, with Hudson Young, Joseph Tapine, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Clint Gutherson, Isaiah Iongi, Jahrome Hughes, Cameron Munster, Bronson Xerri, Connor Tracey and Max King all being voted as best on ground in the other games by at least one judge during Round 5.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 5.

Top Ten

