South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell is facing a suspension over a late high shot during the club's loss to the Melbourne Storm on Friday night.

Coming during the second half, Mitchell was sin binned for a tackle which was deemed late after Sua Fa'alogo had passed the ball to Tyran Wishart on the end of a line break.

Fa'alogo was immediately taken out of the game with a concussion test needed which he failed, while Mitchell was sin binned for the dangerous contact.

The NRL's match review committee have now slapped Mitchell with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge which will see him banned for one match with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he heads to the judiciary and unsuccessfully fights the charge.

It being a first offence on his rolling 12-month record helps enormously in keeping the penalty light.

That was the only charge from the Melbourne win over South Sydney, however, the MRC have also handed out three other charges from the games on Anzac Day.

In the early game, man of the match Sandon Smith was whacked with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge on Lachlan Ilias despite also being sin binned.

The five-eighth only has a single offence on his record so is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

In the other game, played in Christchurch, both Marata Niukore and Leo Thompson were sin binned for high shots during a chaotic opening to the game and have also been hit with Grade 1 careless high tackle charges.

Apollo Projects Stadium NZW 26 FT 12 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Niukore is on a first offence, so is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, while Thompson is on a second offence and so would only be able to accept an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea. The fines rise to $1500 and $2500 respectively if the duo fight and lose.

Eliesa Katoa was the only other player placed on report during the day, but he was not charged by the match review committee.

The four charged players have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas, with any hearings to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL HQ.