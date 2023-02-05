Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have spoken out following Saturday night's drama that saw the pair end their night in handcuffs.

Mitchell joined Wighton in Canberra over the weekend to celebrate the latter's 30th birthday, however things rapidly got out of hand, with the police arresting the duo after a scuffle shortly before 4am, Sunday morning.

The pair, who are close mates, left custody at 10am Sunday morning before returning to Wighton's house to cook breakfast.

No Limits Boxing released a joint statement for the pair shortly before the duo boarded a plane to Rotorua with the rest of the Indigenous All Stars squad on Monday morning.

"For legal reasons we cannot comment on the charges that are before the court at the moment. However, we wanted to express remorse for putting ourselves in the position to embarrass our clubs and the NRL over the weekend," the statement reads.

"We were there to celebrate Jack's 30th with family and friends. While everyone enjoyed a great night, we understand that our wrestle, as harmless as we believed it to be, was a poor decision and may have looked bad.

"We are sorry for this, and know that we need to better when in public.

"We remain great friends, and are looking forward to proudly representing our community at the All Stars this weekend."

Both players have been named in the Indigenous All Stars 20-man squad and are set to play in Rotorua, provided that Mitchell is cleared after suffering a shoulder injury during his arrest.

Neither of the two directly addressed the media on Monday morning before boarding their flight to New Zealand.

The case is set to presented in court in Canberra on February 22nd, ten days before both players kickstart their respective 2023 NRL campaigns.