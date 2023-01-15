Lachlan Miller's future is reportedly confirmed, with the Australian rugby sevens convert set to make an immediate switch to the Newcastle Knights.

It's a move that was first reported by Zero Tackle weeks ago, but appeared for some time as if it wasn't going to happen, with the Sharks seemingly unwilling to release the fullback.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Miller's swap to the Knights is back on, with a three-year contract set to be agreed on.

The publication states that the contract is yet to be officially signed, however, will be within the next fortnight as the final details are worked out between all parties involved.

It's understood a player swap between the Knights and Sharks could still be on the table to allow the move of Miller to the Hunter, although the move will happen regardless, with Miller in for a significant bump up in both salary and role.

Miller struggled for game time in 2022 during his first NRL season, stuck behind William Kennedy at fullback and a talented backline.

Despite that, Miller played a handful of games to fill in at fullback for Kennedy, and so impressive was he, that Craig Fitzgibbon found room for him on the wing at the back end of the season.

Miller would likely be stuck in a similar position at the Sharks in 2023 - the final year of his deal at the club - with Kennedy still at the club and the backline going nowhere, while youngster Kade Dykes will also push for consistent game time.

It has left him to explore his options, with the Newcastle Knights desperate to land a fullback in a bid to facilitate Kalyn Ponga's move to five-eighth, where he will partner with new halfback Jackson Hastings, who has arrived from the Wests Tigers in a player swap deal that sent veteran prop David Klemmer the other way.

The Knights had also expressed interest in Tesi Niu before he ultimately signed with the Dolphins upon receiving a release from the Brisbane Broncos.

Coach Adam O'Brien last week stated that all of Dane Gagai, Bailey Hodgson and Tyson Gamble had been training in the number one slot during the pre-season, with Ponga spending most of his time at five-eighth.

“When Kalyn was ruled out for the end of the (2022) season with his HIA issues, the decision was made then,” O'Brien said on SEN 1170 Breakfast last week.

“If we were ever going to move Kalyn to six, now was the time.

“Essentially, we've had five months to change his training program and he's obviously put some size on.

“He's been training at six all summer and he has been doing a really good job at it.

“We've had a number of guys train (at fullback) over the summer such as young Bailey Hodgson who is finally injury free.

“He's trained there most of the summer alongside guys like Dane Gagai and Tyson Gamble has spent some time back there.

“Strengthening that fullback spot remains a priority for us.”

The Knights open their 2023 campaign against the New Zealand Warriors in Wellington.