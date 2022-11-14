The Newcastle Knights look set to continue their shopping spree following the reported signing of Jackson Hastings, as the club looks to accomodate Kalyn Ponga's move into the halves.

Despite the rumour mill continually linking Luke Brooks to the Knights, the club looks to have swooped on Wests Tigers teammate Hastings to partner Ponga in the halves in 2023.

While it solves the club's halves conundrum, it leaves a massive question mark over the Novocastrian No. 1 jersey - however the answer appears to lie in the Shire.

Sources close to the club have confirmed to Zero Tackle that the club is eyeing Cronulla Sharks fullback Lachlan Miller to join the club in 2023.

The 28 year-old former Olympian made his NRL debut for Cronulla in Round 11 against the Titans, scoring three tries in seven games as the rookie split time between fullback and the wing.

While the flyer's blinding speed caught eyes this season, specifically Adam O'Brien's after a dazzling display against Newcastle in Round 25, Miller is third in the pecking order for a fullback spot in the Shire.

Will Kennedy is Craig Fitzgibbon's preferred fullback option while youngster Kaide Dykes shone in limited opportunities, not to mention the growing stock of Cook Islands' international Kayal Iro.

Newcastle have already missed out on Reuben Garrick though remain in the hunt for Tesi Niu, however the Dolphins are also heavily pursuing the Brisbane young gun.

Miller's signature would add to a massive rebuild of Newcastle's roster for next season, who've added Jack Hetherington, Adam Elliott, Tyson Gamble and reportedly Jack Hastings for 2023.

The Cronulla custodian is signed with the Sharks through to the end of the 2023 season, however it's unlikely the club will stand in his way given the side's backline depth.

The Knights currently have four spots available in their roster, with Hastings' move to the club and David Klemmer's reported defection leaving the club with 26 players in their Top 30.