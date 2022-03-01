Anthony Milford's prospective move to join the Newcastle Knights is appearing inevitable given two of the playmaker's three pending assault charges are on the verge of being dropped.

According to reports from News Corp, the former million-dollar Bronco will soon put pen to paper on a one-year, $150,000 deal to play alongside Kalyn Ponga in the Hunter.

However, with a single assault charge and another for wilful damage still yet to be heard before the courts, the 27-year-old's campaign clad in red and blue armour is unlikely to commence until April.

With Brisbane still gripped by floodwaters, Milford's most recent hearing scheduled for last Monday was postponed, with the ex-Origin representative set to appear before the judge on March 20.

Given Milford is set to spent much of this month in a suit rather than studded boots, South Sydney have reportedly claimed they won't stand in the way of the Brisbane-born half linking up with Adam O'Brien's side in the Hunter.

The Bunnies had originally inked the 193-gamer to a one-year deal of their own, the NRL refused to honour the deal given Milford's impending legal battles.

Should the Samoan international prove successful in arguing not guilty to his remaining assault charge, it appears likely that Milford's Knights debut will be made during Round 5 against Manly on April 7.

Still, Knights fans need not get too attached with the playmaker's wares, with Milford still likely to travel further north for 2023 to become a Dolphin.

The rumours of Milford's intentions to, once again, play under Wayne Bennett surfaced in January and have only increased in volume since.

“Anthony is only 27 years old, he has played almost 200 games, so his best football is still ahead of him,” Bennett said.

“He went through a contrast from being in a grand final to being at a club that won the wooden spoon. There is more maturity in his game now.

“There’s no doubt Anthony has lost his confidence over the last few years, but I’m confident I can help ‘Milf’ turn things around.”

Ahead of his eventual arrival at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle will face the likes of Sydney, Wests, Penrith and Cronulla across their first month.