SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Anthony Milford of Samoa celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the 2017 Pacific Test Invitational match between England and Samoa at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

While former Brisbane playmaker Anthony Milford appears certain to agree to terms with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season, a single-season contact with the Knights is also likely to be tabled to the 27-year-old.

Given Milford's one-year contract with the Rabbitohs will not be honoured by the NRL due to his ongoing legal battles after being levelled with assault charges, the ex-Raider and Bronco recently faced the prospect of a 'gap year' before heading north to reunite with Wayne Bennett.

However, with the Dolphins unwilling to sign the Samoan international unless he is able to play first-grade football this season, Newcastle are reportedly set to extend a lifeline Milford's way in an effort to plug their halves void created by Mitchell Pearce's departure.

RELATED: Milford linked with shock lifeline despite NRL refusal

According to reports from Ben Dobbin of Triple Mthe former million-dollar five-eighth "is a lock" to link up with the Hunter Region team.

"He [Milford] definitely won't play for South Sydney this year. That relationship is done," Dobbin stated on The Rush Hour.

"I'm led to believe with some information I have been given over the past couple of days that is that the Newcastle 12-month deal is a lock.

"It's a lock. He'll play at Newcastle this year, but he will definitely be a Dolphin next year. That deal is done [and] they will announce it shortly."

The Knights are yet to make any official announcement or comment on their reported interest in Milford.

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 