While former Brisbane playmaker Anthony Milford appears certain to agree to terms with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season, a single-season contact with the Knights is also likely to be tabled to the 27-year-old.

Given Milford's one-year contract with the Rabbitohs will not be honoured by the NRL due to his ongoing legal battles after being levelled with assault charges, the ex-Raider and Bronco recently faced the prospect of a 'gap year' before heading north to reunite with Wayne Bennett.

However, with the Dolphins unwilling to sign the Samoan international unless he is able to play first-grade football this season, Newcastle are reportedly set to extend a lifeline Milford's way in an effort to plug their halves void created by Mitchell Pearce's departure.

According to reports from Ben Dobbin of Triple M, the former million-dollar five-eighth "is a lock" to link up with the Hunter Region team.

"He [Milford] definitely won't play for South Sydney this year. That relationship is done," Dobbin stated on The Rush Hour.

"I'm led to believe with some information I have been given over the past couple of days that is that the Newcastle 12-month deal is a lock.

"It's a lock. He'll play at Newcastle this year, but he will definitely be a Dolphin next year. That deal is done [and] they will announce it shortly."

The Knights are yet to make any official announcement or comment on their reported interest in Milford.