Off-contract Brisbane Broncos and incoming South Sydney Rabbitohs half Anthony Milford allegedly assaulted three witnesses before his arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Courier Mail are reporting Milford was involved in an argument with wife Miri at their property.

It reportedly prompted three witnesses - two women and a man - to become involved in the situation.

It has been reported that Milford's assault charges do not involve his partner, and that the wilful damage charge is for allegedly throwing a rubbish bin at a car.

A police spokesperson confirmed yesterday that a 27-year-old male had been charged with "three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage."

The spokesperson also confirmed that he will face court in Brisbane on October 20.

The NRL confirmed yesterday they are aware of the incident and that the integrity unit are investigating.

“The NRL is aware of the alleged incident and the Integrity Unit is working with Queensland Police,” an NRL spokesman said.

It's understood the level of charges and penalties for Milford will not see him hit with an automatic NRL's no-fault stand-down policy. The policy has bene used previously against St George Illawarra Dragons' lock forward Jack de Belin, and is still in progress against Manly Sea Eagles' hooker Manase Fainu.

Even without an automatic no-fault stand-down, which is used for all charges carrying a maximum sentence of 11 years or more, the NRL still have the discretionary power to stand down players if charges are of a serious nature.

The NRL are reportedly currently waiting to receive the charge sheet from Queensland police.

Milford's manager Sam Ayoub told The Sydney Morning Herald that Milford's wife had been out drinking with friends before an argument broke out over an issue regarding one of the friends.

Ayoub confirmed Milford never put a hand on his wife.

“He never laid a hand on his wife, contrary to some of the things that have been written," Ayoub told The Sydney Morning Herald.

While the Broncos have confirmed Milford is on leave and has completed his contractual duties with the club, the Rabbitohs are due to become Milford's employer from November 1, when NRL contracts roll over.

They signed the out of form half on a one-year deal for 2022, giving him a lifeline in the NRL after it appeared he may be forced to look overseas.

South Sydney are yet to make official comment on the issue, however, club CEO Blake Solly told The Courier Mail that he would speak to the Broncos.

“I’ll speak to the Broncos, but he is not due to start with us until mid-November,” South Sydney CEO Blake Solly said.