Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has revealed star outside back Josiah Karapani will not be sacked after his second off-field offence in a matter of three months has surfaced.

Karapani was allegedly caught drink driving and speeding in an unregistered car on Sunday morning, and was slapped with a bunch of infringements while also being issued a court date for late July.

Although in April, Karapani was hit with a $1000 public nuisance fine in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, and was pulled up on it by the club.

The New Zealand-born star was dropped for the Broncos' must-win clash against the Cronulla Sharks this weekend in a massive blow the side didn't need while trying to keep their season alive.

Maguire is willing to work through the issue with his star winger, and he will not have his contract torn up for the repeated off-field offences in 2026.

“No. He's still part of the Broncos family and we'll work through what needs to happen," Maguire said to NewsCorp.

Maguire was adamant Karapani had learned his lesson and acknowledged the severity of the issue.

“He's made a mistake,” he added.

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“It's about the expectations of what we need from him and what he needs to do as a representative of this club.

“He's really disappointed in himself. We'll work our way through this.

“He's got to learn a good lesson from it. It's about the standards and expectations we have and it opens the door for someone else to get an opportunity.”

Karapani was allegedly travelling 119 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre zone, while also measuring a 0.037 blood alcohol reading after being taken back to a police station.

Given Karapani is on his P plates, he must register a reading of zero. He also pulled up for failing to display his P plates on his vehicle, which was unregistered.

Karapani's punishment from the Broncos will be handed out after the court date in July, but is expected to cop a hefty fine.

“We have standards and expectations,” Maguire said.

“Those are things we deal with internally.”

The Broncos currently sit in 13th on the ladder in their title defence season, with five wins and 10 losses.

They will have to win just about every last one of their remaining nine matches to remain in touch with the Top 8.

Brisbane have broken an unwanted record by being the first defending champion side in 73 years to lose seven straight games in a row in the following season since Western Suburbs in 1953.