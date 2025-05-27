Melbourne's next machine: Cooper Clarke speaks on NRL ambitions, decision to join the club

One of the most talented young forwards in rugby league, Cooper Clarke has opened up on his decision to join the Melbourne Storm and his aspirations to play in the NRL in the near future.

Since their arrival in the NRL competition, the Storm have developed some of the best forwards in the game, including Adam Blair, Dallas Johnson and Jesse Bromwich.

While the trio may no longer be playing, the Storm has continually found success in the forwards' department with Eliesa Katoa, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and NSW Blues representative Stefano Utoikamanu, among others on the club's books.

Now, another forward is making a name for himself in the junior grades and is expected to follow in the footsteps of the above players, with a club official telling Zero Tackle that he is destined for a long future in first-grade.

Starting his junior career at the Wests Tigers, Cooper Clarke has taken his game to a new level since joining the Storm's elite pathways development program and has found himself in high regard in rugby league circles.

Possessing skill in both attack and defence, the Storm's 2025 SG Ball Player of the Year had at least five teams chasing his signature last season before agreeing to a long-term contract until the end of 2028 to remain in Victoria.

Currently playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup and guiding the Storm to the SG Ball Cup finals, Clarke spoke to Zero Tackle about his rugby league journey, making the move from the Tigers to the Storm and the influence of his brother, Zakauri Clarke - another talented league player coming through the ranks.

"When the Storm come knocking at the door, you don't really turn it down," Clarke told Zero Tackle.

"It's a privilege every time you get to wear (the jersey), no matter if you play in juniors or A-grade or if you're with the feeder clubs. There's a lot of culture around the club.

"We're a real tight group. We're always together and spend weekends together even after the games.

"(The move) was pretty good. I have a lot of support from my family, especially my mum and my dad and a lot of support from my friends.

"My parents mean the world to me and they gave me everything and support me every day."

Contracted until 2028, Clarke was named the Player of the Tournament at the Queensland Schoolboys competition last year and was a standout performer in the Mal Meninga Cup for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

This saw him earn the 2024 Mal Meninga Cup Weapon of the Year award for a stellar performance in one match that saw him make 197 run metres, 11 tackle busts, three line-breaks, 31 tackles, one try assist and score two tries.

Focusing on making his NRL first-grade debut in the coming seasons, the forward is aiming to improve his defence and tackling at the moment as well as being granted continued game-time in the Flegg competition.

"It's my childhood dream to play NRL," he said.

"I dream for it every day but just got through this first, then hopefully get a couple of NSW Cup games and see where that goes."

In awe of the Storm's forward pack growing up, Clarke is attempting to model his game off Canberra Raiders skipper and New Zealand international Joseph Tapine, who is arguably the best front-rower in the game at the moment.

He has also learned from his brother Zakauri Clarke, who can play either a lock, second-rower, five-eighth or prop and is now involved in the Penrith Panthers system after also starting at the Wests Tigers.

"They were always good," Cooper, the younger Clarke said about the backyard battles between the duo.

"He was always trying to pump me, even when we were just playing with the tags.

"We were always playing touch footy or something and always just trying to pump me no matter what."