One of the best young rugby league playmakers will make his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm on Thursday night after coach Craig Bellamy confirmed that he will be resting a few players.

As Bellamy has confirmed that multiple players will be rested this weekend, Zero Tackle can reveal that young gun Keagan Russell-Smith will make his NRL first-grade debut this Thursday against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Playing in both the NSW Cup and QLD Cup this season, Russell-Smith's debut comes after he recently earned a contract upgrade to be moved onto the club's development list for the remainder of this season and the 2025 NRL season.

A talented youngster, the playmaker has already earned praise from teammates Ryan Papenhuyzen and Tyran Wishart, who believe that "he's a special kid" and is destined for big things in the competition.

"He's a special kid," star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen said.

"He's one of those kids who's always asking questions, very coachable, wants to learn, and I generally think that's the tools you need to be a successful footy player."

Utility Tyran Wishart added, "Keeg's is a young player, and he's got a lot of talent, and I think he's definitely one to keep an eye on."

"I think he originally came from Penrith juniors, signed down here, and he's a hard worker, hard trainer, and if you keep an eye on him, you'll see he can play some really good footy, and he's learning off those two in Munster and Hughes.

"He's getting better at a rapid pace, and it's good to play with, which is always good. That's what you want in a teammate."

The top point-scorer of the Jersey Flegg Cup in 2023, Keagan Russell-Smith, has been regarded as the potential successor to Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes and has been progressing through the club's ranks after joining from the Penrith Panthers.

The former halves partner of Isaiya Katoa in the Panthers pathways system, he is the reigning Melbourne Storm Academy Player of the Year and will be looking to make an impact on Thursday evening at Townsville.

In five matches for the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup, the halfback provided seven try assists, scored one try and averaged 56 running metres per match.

He would then move to the QLD Cup for the Brisbane Tigers - another Storm feeder club - where he has scored two tries, provided two try assists and four line-break assists, forced one drop-out and made 506 total running metres.