The Melbourne Storm have upgraded the contract of one of their most elite young players, potentially allowing him to make his NRL debut this season.

The top point-scorer of the Jersey Flegg Cup in 2023, Keagan Russell-Smith, has been regarded as the potential successor to Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, along with Jonah Pezet and Tyran Wishart.

However, as those two contend with each other as the number one backup playmaker at NRL level, Russell-Smith is progressing through the ranks and is the reigning Melbourne Storm Academy Player of the Year.

Zero Tackle can reveal that Russell-Smith has earned a contract upgrade and has been moved immediately to the Storm's development list for this season. He will also be on a development contract for the 2025 season.

The upgrade comes after he has impressed in reserve-grade and is a former halves partner of Isaiya Katoa at the Penrith Panthers.

Regarded as one of the best players coming out of the Melbourne Storm's pathways teams, Zero Tackle spoke with Ryan Papenhuyzen and Tyran Wishart earlier this year, who gave the young playmaker big praise.

"He's a special kid," star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen said.

"He's one of those kids who's always asking questions, very coachable, wants to learn, and I generally think that's the tools you need to be a successful footy player.

"We've got some special kids coming through and he's definitely in that crop."

Due to the Melbourne Storm having an affiliated team in both the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, Russell-Smith has played in the two competitions for the Brisbane Tigers and North Sydney Bears, in which he has managed ten appearances.

During these matches, he scored one try, provided eight try assists and three line-break assists, averaged around 150 kicking metres per game and had 517 total running metres.

"Keeg's is a young player and he's got a lot of talent and I think he's definitely one to keep an eye on," Tyran Wishart said.

"I think he originally came from Penrith juniors, signed down here and he's a hard worker, hard trainer and if you keep an eye on him you'll see he can play some really good footy and he's learning off those two in Munster and Hughes.

"He's getting better at a rapid pace, and it's good to play with, which is always good. That's what you want in a teammate."