The Melbourne Storm have one of the best halves pairings in the NRL with Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, but as they both edge closer to turning 30, one unknown player has emerged as a potential successor.

After Cooper Cronk's departure and their current halves slowly getting older, the club decided to invest in young playmakers. Over the past few seasons, they have poached Jonah Pezet and Tyran Wishart from the Knights and Dragons.

However, as those two contend with each other as the number one backup playmaker at NRL level, a young halfback is slowly making his way through the junior ranks and will play his first NSW Cup game this weekend for the North Sydney Bears against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

This is the reigning Melbourne Storm Academy Player of the Year, Keagan Russell-Smith.

The club's ex-Jersey Flegg captain, Russell-Smith, arrived at the Storm from the Penrith Panthers, where he was a member of their SG Ball Cup 2022 Premiership team partnering Isaiya Katoa in the halves - Katoa has since joined The Dolphins and made his NRL debut last season.

"He's a special kid," star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen said of the youngster.

"He's one of those kids who's always asking questions, very coachable, wants to learn, and I generally think that's the tools you need to be a successful footy player.

"We've got some special kids coming through and he's definitely in that crop."

Panthers 2022 UNE SG Ball Cup Grand Final hero Keagan Russell-Smith showed no signs of slowing down after joining the Storm 🌩#JerseyFleggCup pic.twitter.com/9ITjnFdyzO — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) August 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell-Smith was the top point-scorer of the Jersey Flegg Cup last season, and he can only get better as he plays in his first NSW Cup competition this season with the Bears.

A key factor in attack, he has made an instant impact at the Storm through his work ethic and ability to take advice given to him by Australian Kangaroo Cameron Munster and New Zealand Kiwi Jahrome Hughes.

"Keeg's is a young player and he's got a lot of talent and I think he's definitely one to keep an eye on," Tyran Wishart told Zero Tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think he originally came from Penrith juniors, signed down here and he's a hard worker, hard trainer and if you keep an eye on him you'll see he can play some really good footy and he's learning off those two in Munster and Hughes.

"He's getting better at a rapid pace, and it's good to play with, which is always good.

"That's what you want in a teammate.

Keagan Russell-Smith’s match-winner made better with titanic music 😢#sgballcup pic.twitter.com/AQ82FhixPB — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) May 5, 2022

Not only has he earned praise from his teammates, but Melbourne Storm Pathways coach and former NRL winger Matt Duffie spoke highly about him during the club's awards night last year.

“The thing I like about Keagan is he has built his game around defence and his kicking game, he's really tough and never lets him teammates down, he puts his body on the line and makes his tackles,” Duffie said.

“He never shies away from the contest, is always in the game, always consistent and he's the captain of the team at a young age and has tried to bring everyone along with him, he's got amazing potential and very much a Storm player.”