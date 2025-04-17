The Melbourne Storm have provided an update on six injured players and confirmed that an outside back is facing up to three months on the sidelines.

A fortnight after making his NRL debut, the Storm confirmed that outside back Moses Leo had sustained a shoulder fracture and is set to spend up to three months on the sidelines after scans indicated that he had done "extensive damage".

A former Rugby Sevens international for New Zealand, this is his second injury he has suffered since switching codes, having been plagued by injury throughout the pre-season.

“Moses' scans showed some extensive damage to his shoulder. He will have surgery over the next few days and will miss 10 to 12 weeks," Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi confirmed.

"It's unfortunate for Moses, he's had a fantastic start to his rugby league career over the last two games and has worked hard for his opportunity."

Centres Marion Seve (hamstring) and Nick Meaney (facial fracture) also remain on the mend from their respective injuries but are likely to return within the next month.

“Maz is recovering well. He has returned to running and is working hard with our rehab staff. He should return to full training over the next week or so, and available for selection over the next month of games," Ponissi added.

“Nick is going well. He's back training and is doing most things. He'll continue to progress through his recovery, returning to contact training, ahead of a potential return for Magic Round in Brisbane.”

In some good news for the Storm, 2024 Dally M Medalist Jahrome Hughes has been named to face The Dolphins this week after scans confirmed that there was no significant damage to his shoulder from last week's match that saw him exit the game early.

However, duo Will Warbrick and Nelson Asofa-Solomona are still working through the NRL's concussion protocols as they attempt to return to the field.

“We expect Hughesy to play on Friday night. His scans didn't show any structural damage or major concerns," Ponissi continued.

"He'll need to get through Thursday's training session before we make a final decision.

“Will is working through his concussion protocols and remains unavailable for selection.

"NAS has progressed to running. He has missed a fair amount of footy, so he'll continue to train and build up his fitness before making his initial return at feeder level over the next few weeks.”