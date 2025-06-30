The Melbourne Storm have provided a return timeline for exciting livewire back Sua Fa'alogo after he sustained an injury during the club's win against the Cronulla Sharks over the weekend.

Taken from the field with a hamstring injury after making a line-break, scans have since confirmed that he suffered a grade three strain and is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

"Scans on Monday have confirmed a grade three hamstring strain, with Sua expected to be sidelined for 8-12 weeks," a club statement read.

"Sua will commence his rehab program this week, working closely with the Club's medical and high-performance staff, with the aim of returning at the back end of the season."

With Fa'alogo set to miss at least two months, NRL Physio reports that fellow outside back Will Warbrick isn't set to return for at least four weeks.

Still on the mend from concussion symptoms, the club's medical staff are reportedly expecting him back between four and six weeks as he attempts to be available for the 2025 NRL Finals series.